While the 2022 election will more or less serve as a referendum of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate , local elections are just as important, if not more so. One race of particular importance this cycle is the Florida gubernatorial race where Democrats will try to unseat Governor DeSantis (R-FL). But first, Democrats must get through a polarizing midterm which veteran GOP strategist Roger Stone thinks will go to Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried (D-FL).