Meadow Vista, CA

Jeremy Look

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

MEADOW VISTA, Calif. — Jeremy K. Look, 44, of Meadow Vista, Calif., died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in South San Francisco. Jeremy was born May 15, 1977, in Rhinelander, Wis. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1995 and began his college education at Parkland College in Champaign. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1997, where he served aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln during Operation Enduring Freedom. Petty Officer First Class Jeremy Look was honorably discharged in 2008. He continued his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012. Jeremy joined the Drug Enforcement Administration as a technical investigative specialist in 2015, where he was employed until his death.

www.news-gazette.com

#College Education#Monticello High School#Parkland College#The U S Navy
