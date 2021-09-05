CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees, Saints share condolences on the passing of David Patten

The NFL family lost retired wide receiver David Patten this week in his death in a motorcycling accident, and he's been widely remembered by many of his former teams and teammates. One of the three-time Super Bowl champion's quarterbacks took time to pay his respects in Drew Brees, who praised the "leadership, perseverance, work ethic, character and incredible faith" that he experienced in working with Patten.

