CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The voyage to Europe of a Merseyside missionary was flipped upside down in an instant.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voyage to Europe of a Merseyside missionary was flipped upside down in an instant. A 20-year-old believes volunteering abroad for two years during a pandemic was the best move he could have made. Luke Harbon of Southport was only 18 years old when he opted to serve as a...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merseyside#Missionary#The Washington Newsday#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Religionblueinkreview.com

Tales of a Mormon Missionary

In this memoir, Sarah Bjork shares a funny, warm-hearted collection of anecdotes from her time serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the summer of 2014, Bjork is excited when she gets her call to serve as a missionary in California. She shares her struggles and triumphs as she learns how to teach the lessons of her church and keeps an upbeat attitude as she encounters hostile people, a revolving door of companions, assignments that change overnight, and the difficulties of learning Spanish, which was “like trying to swallow food I was allergic to.” Ultimately, she declares her mission “the best eighteen months of my life.”
ReligionSedalia Democrat

One church without walls

Before Jesus Christ came to this earth and took upon Himself flesh and blood, He existed eternally with God the Father and God the Holy Spirit in Heaven. Jesus left Heaven for the purpose of saving …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Religionfordcountyrecord.com

NYDEGGER: God's mansion awaits those who faithfully accept him

Walt Disney, filmer of fairy tales and builder of dreams, admired this late 19th-century building so much that he modeled Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle on it. But the renowned German landmark’s name — Neuschwanstein Castle — isn’t widely known to many Americans, nor does it flow easily off an English speaker’s tongue.
Religionpersecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Christ will come to the Earth again with glory and power

Two heavenly messengers in white apparel declared to the disciples of Jesus, “Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven”. (Acts 1: 11 in the Bible). The Savior will return as promised to cleanse the earth of its corruption and to reign with the remaining righteous people for a thousand years.
Religionhuntingdondailynews.com

How do Christians grow?

How do you grow as a Christian? So often today we find people wanting to advance in their education or career. They want to improve their diets and their physique, but how often do we find individuals who want to improve their walk with the Lord? The Bible teaches us that if we are calling ourselves “Christians” then we are disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. That word “disciple” comes to us from the Latin word for “student”. A good student studies, grows, advances, and follows the instruction of their teacher.
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Chino, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Missionary to speak about Afghanistan

Missionary Wes Bentley, a former Marine and founder of Far Reaching Ministries, will be the guest speaker at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave, in Chino. Pastor Bentley will discuss the situation in Afghanistan where he said 22 ministry workers and...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

God’s Glory and God’s Grace

Recently we bid farewell to a long time member of our church as he came to the end of his journey and God called him home. This dear brother had survived a number of things, including Covid, only to suffer in the final leg of his journey from another ailment. I was asked why God had this faithful servant of Christ survive the things he did only to endure the struggles he faced in the end. Perhaps you’ve wondered the same thing in similar situations.
Indiana StateIdaho State Journal

Hearing the prophet in an Indiana bowling alley the day after 9/11

Back in the 1970s and early 1980s, there was a popular television ad for an investment firm named EF Hutton. In the ads, one actor would ask another if they had any investment advice. The responding actor would say, “My broker is EF Hutton.” At that point the whole room becomes silent and everyone would listen to what EF Hutton’s investment advice was.
ReligionCumberland County Sentinel

Faith in Focus: The Book of Mormon

In the past, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sometimes been referred to as the “Mormon” Church. Likewise, its member have sometimes been referred to as “Mormons” rather than Latter-day Saints. These nicknames come from an additional book of scripture named the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ.
ReligionBYU Newsnet

President Nelson turns 97

Today marks President Russell M. Nelson’s 97th birthday, tying him with former President Gordon B. Hinckley as the longest living prophet in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Nelson was born in 1924, a year that marked the inaugural Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the...
ReligionBelief.Net

How God’s Words of Peace Give Comfort in the Worst Times

Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts since as members of one body you were called to peace.” As Christians, we can tap into biblical peace. This type of peace is unrelated to our circumstances. It doesn’t focus on the absence of trouble. This kind of inner peace gives us comfort, even in the worst times. You may be going through a challenging trial, and biblical peace is still present. Knowing how to allow this peace to rule our lives isn’t the easiest thing to do. Sometimes, just glancing at the news or your mounting list of tasks will fill your heart with anxiety and overwhelm us. You may also look at the success or peace of others around you and want what you think you don’t have. Then, there are those encounters that steal your peace. When we’re facing the storms of life, it can feel like we’re fighting for our own peace daily. Thankfully, God offers words of peace that carry us through any trial.
Washington Court House, OHRecord-Herald

Transitions: Forgetting the past

The Christian life is always a walk in transition. We are in a constant state of change. II Corinthians 3:18, “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.”
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho author explores themes of faith and grief in debut novel

Like many people, first-time novelist Darlene West is acquainted with grief and depression. Earlier in her life, she volunteered at mental hospitals to lead Bible studies. The people she met there were often grieving or depressed. Those experiences helped her write her new novel, “Awakened by Grace,” that explores themes of chronic grief and faith.
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

COVID claims local pastor

Loudon County lost a dedicated pastor who had an impact on the community and his congregation at New Providence Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Caldwell, 59, died Thursday from complications associated with COVID-19. “Our pastor, Preacher Mark Caldwell, passed away this evening around 6:30 p.m. from this life to his...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."

Comments / 0

Community Policy