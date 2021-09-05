CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivesdale, IL

Jacqueline K. Tabaka

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

IVESDALE — Jacqueline K. “Jackie” Tabaka, 72, of Ivesdale passed away at 7:33 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) at home in Ivesdale. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Deacon James Brewer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale.

