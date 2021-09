The Marvel Universe is full of countless incredible beings and stories that bring our wildest dreams to life. Thanks to the advancements in technology and entertainment mediums we are now able to experience those stories like never before. We’ve seen countless studios try their hand at Marvel’s properties. Some are more successful than others. There have been movie-licensed video games that caught us by surprise like Spider-Man 2. There have been dungeon crawler action RPGs that gave us a small taste of what the X-Men cast could do. There have even been collaborations where Marvel has teamed up with other iconic franchises like Marvel vs Capcom. In this day and age, we’re seeing a Marvel Super Hero boom so soon we’ll have plenty of more properties to choose from but for now, we want to check out five of what we feel are the greatest Marvel games.