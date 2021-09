Most eukaryotic organisms engage in sexual reproduction where gametes from two separate individuals of opposite sexes must fuse for fertilization (outcrossing). Despite the prevalence of this reproductive strategy, how outcrossing is maintained has been a key question in the field of evolutionary biology for over a century. Theoretical modeling for the last sixty years has suggested that sexual reproduction should be difficult to sustain over evolutionary time, due to the overwhelming costs of outcrossing and the production of males. Experiments and field observations have yet to reconcile the abundance of outcrossing with theoretical predictions. Mixed mating species (those that outcross and self-fertilize) such as the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and the mangrove rivulus fish Kryptolebias marmoratus offer an exemplary opportunity to study the conditions that select for and maintain outcrossing over self-fertilization. In this seminar I will share what we discovered about the only known vertebrate that can self-fertilize (the mangrove rivulus fish), how I plan to use C. elegans nematodes to explore the finer details of mixed mating, and how I perfected the “gap year” before it was even a thing.