(Red Oak) – The city of Red Oak is looking to offload more than a handful of properties to private ownership. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council approved three resolutions regarding the sale of city owned property. Two of which, are real estate properties located at 601 Sunset Ave and 103 W Reed St. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the city has been aggressive recently in hoping to get property back into the hands of the community. Wright says the home on Sunset Ave is still in salvageable condition, providing an opportunity for a brief agreement between the new owner and the city.