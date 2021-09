Tango Shalom is an inventive, charming, feel-good comedy about an Orthodox Jewish Rabbi who decides to enter a televised Tango competition with a beautiful dance instructor. Rabbi Moshe Yehuda (Jos Laniado) has fallen on hard times, and jobs are scarce. His family relies on his income, and when his hours are cut teaching at the Yeshiva school, he goes out to seek employment. So Moshe ventures outside his traditional Hasidic Crown Heights neighborhood to find career opportunities. Despite being part of such an insular sect, he is a worldly man and enjoys the culture of New York City, reveling in the differences he encounters from his usual stomping ground.