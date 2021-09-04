Veterans car show set for Sept. 11

BEAVERCREEK FRIDAY NIGHT CRUISE. This event happens every Friday through Sept. 24 from 4-8 p.m. It will be at the Vineyard Church at 4051 Indian Ripple Drive in Beavercreek. KETTERING SATURDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. This cruise-in will be held every Saturday from April 17 through Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to dusk at the Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive. Everything on wheels is welcome. There will be music, food and a DJ. For more information, call 937-620-6406.