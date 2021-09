There's some understandable excitement around the new Corvette Z06, which will be revealed to the world on 26th October. Not only is it the first mid-engined Z06, but it's also getting a flat-plane crank V8 never seen in a Corvette; add that to the favourable impression already made by the standard C8 and the promise of tangible motorsport influence, and it's easy to get why anticipation is at fever pitch. Especially if it comes to the UK...