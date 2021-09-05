CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Falls, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $249,400

Cover picture for the articleThe very desirable Hunters Creek Estates subdivision in Granite Falls is where this 3 bedroom / 2bath home is located. The main level boasts new laminate flooring in the living room area with a gas-log fireplace. Just off the living room is a spacious eat-in kitchen as well as a doorway to the deck overlooking the backyard. The laundry area is conveniently located on the main level and comes equipped with washer and dryer. New carpet has been installed in the bedrooms on the main level as well as new laminate flooring in the hallway. The lower level boasts an additional gas-log fireplace in the bonus room as well as new laminate flooring. Just off the bonus room is a hallway/storage area and the two car garage.

POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

