Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt Over Him Working With Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt argues in new court docs that Angelina Jolie should not have been given full custody of their kids, citing ‘an administrative error’ by the court. Brad Pitt, 57, is asking the California Supreme Court to review his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 46, after the actress was recently handed a big win in the case, according to new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In the documents, which were filed by Brad’s legal team on Aug. 31, the Ocean’s Thirteen actor argues that Angelina was unfairly given full custody of their five minor children when Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified from overseeing the custody battle in July 2021. HollywoodLife reached out to both Brad and Angelina’s reps for comment.