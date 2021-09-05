Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt Over Him Working With Harvey Weinstein
Angelina Jolie says it "hurt" her to see ex-husband Brad Pitt working with Harvey Weinstein, and even "fought" about it. The Academy Award-winning actress touches on the first time she felt sufficiently disrespected in the industry, telling The Guardian that it was when she worked with Weinstein, a convicted rapist, in the 1988 movie Playing By Heart. Jolie explains that at the time, she was 21 and downplayed her alleged encounter with the disgraced producer.www.cbs8.com
