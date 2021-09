Attention Target shoppers: your medicine closet just got a little more crowded. For as long as we can remember, Target has been filled to the brim with affordable and effective beauty products. And, as if the retailer's inventory wasn't impressive enough, Target recently announced that it'll also be stocking products from Ulta. (Talk about a shopping power couple!) While this new partnership offers lots of makeup and hair products, we're currently eyeing all the new skin-care products we can add to our cart. Because, let's be honest: every radiant and oh-so-glowing complexion needs the perfect balance of cleansers, moisturizers, and SPF.