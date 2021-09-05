Pennsylvania’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Dozens Of Glorious Campsites

Living in a state that boasts so many campgrounds and glampgrounds, we’re spoiled for choices when it comes to where to spend our next getaway. With so many choices, how do we decide where to stay next? If you’re a fan of the water, and Lake Erie in particular, you might want to check out Virginia’s Beach Campground in Pennsylvania. You can pitch a tent, rent a cabin, or park your RV and wake up to views of the lake.

Bid farewell to each day with a sensational sunset on the shores of Lake Erie when you check into Virginia's Beach Campground in North Springfield.

The breathtaking sunrises and sunsets are just one reason to stay at this lovely campground that offers lakeside and wooded campsites.

You just can't beat waking up in an RV or a cozy cabin that overlooks Lake Erie.

Admire the view any time of the day or the night from the enclosed porch of your cabin. Some cabins even feature a dining room with panoramic views.

If you prefer the isolation of the woods, book a camping spot there. The woods are also the perfect spot for a leisurely picnic among nature.

Chances are, however, that you'll want to spend plenty of time near or on the water - from sunbathing on the sandy beach to...

Relaxing in a cozy chair. Run and jump into the shimmering water when you need to cool down.

Canoeing, kayaking, sailboating, and jet skiing are all popular water sports. You can also explore on land on foot or by bike.

Evenings at the campground are just meant for gathering around the fire, roasting marshmallows, and stargazing. Can you think of a better way to end the day?

Stop by the official website of Virginia's Beach Campground for more information and to make reservations. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to Virginia’s Beach Campground in Pennsylvania? Did you rent a cabin, pitch a tent, or park your RV? Share your experience in the comments! Up for a one-of-a-kind retro adventure? Check into the Red Caboose Motel in Ronks . (You’ll stay in an authentic restored caboose.)

The post Pennsylvania’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Dozens Of Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State .