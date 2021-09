Luxurious new Mercedes EQE electric saloon promises a range of more than 400 miles and cutting-edge technology... On sale Mid-2022 | Price from £60,000 (est) Like the death of Mark Twain, it seems the end of the saloon car has been greatly exaggerated. Yes, the popularity of SUVs shows no sign of waning as we move into the electric era, but some car makers clearly still see sufficient demand for lower-riding models to justify electrifying those as well. Indeed, with the unveiling of the Mercedes EQE, the German brand has given us two new fully electric saloons in a matter of months.