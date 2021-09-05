CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe review: price, specs and release date

By Claire Evans
News - What Car?
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rakishly styled Skoda Enyaq Coupé aims to build on the success of the brand’s pure electric Enyaq large SUV... On sale Spring 2022 | Price from £43,000 (est) With electric cars and SUVs the two hottest topics among new car buyers, it’s no wonder car makers are creating niche models that fit into both of these categories. The pure electric coupé SUV is the latest niche within a niche, aimed at buyers who want a practical electric vehicle (EV) with more stylish looks than a traditional, boxy SUV.

