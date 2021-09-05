2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe review: price, specs and release date

Halo Infinite comes out on the 8th December 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. It's also being added to Xbox Game Pass on the same day. We've rounded up all you need to know about Halo Infinite, including its release date, price, where to pre-order, editions and pre-order bonuses. You can also scroll ahead using the jump links to find out more about the new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console and Elite controller Series 2, plus Razer and Seagate's new Halo-themed product releases. If you want to read more about Halo Infinite multiplayer Season 1, be sure to check out Wesley's article.