GUEST COLUMN: South Carolina can celebrate a milestone for worker freedom this Labor Day

By MARK MIX Guest Columnist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Labor Day 2021, we should celebrate the dedication and resilience of the working men and women who helped us get through the challenges of the past year. And, as a resident of South Carolina, you can celebrate the fact that your state and 26 other Right to Work states across the country are now home to a majority of America’s working people. This means that workers in South Carolina – and most employees in America – can now freely choose whether to join or financially support a union or abstain from doing so.

