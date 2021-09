The Lady Badgers won one match against Chilton, 25-12, 25-19, of the five they played during the recent tournament at Academy. Lampasas head coach Christy Wiley said multiple players were out for the Lady Badgers, so the team played in the tournament with a different rotation than usual. Lampasas lost the first match against Rogers 18-25, 10-25. Next, the Lady Badgers lost 10-25, 23-25 to…