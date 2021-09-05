CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers take early lead, beat Giants to even series

By Bill Plunkett
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The smell of garlic fries hadn’t even begun its nightly evolution from enticing to cloying. Late arrivers to McCovey Cove were still paddling. The ‘Beat LA’ chants never got started. Trea Turner led off the game with a home run and the Dodgers scored three times in...

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mark Prior, Justin Turner Taking Note Of Walker Buehler

Walker Buehler has taken over as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff despite the team also employing two future Hall-of-Famers who are still both great in their own right. While the 27-year-old has had success since joining the rotation in 2018, this season Buehler has taken another...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants vs. Dodgers takeaways: San Francisco beats Los Angeles to take back first place

For the last time this season, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off in a series. It's a three-gamer in San Francisco's Oracle Park. Amazingly, the two teams have not only split the previous 16 games, but both had scored an identical number of runs against each other in 68. They also entered the game tied for the best record in baseball at 85-49, obviously also meaning that they were tied atop the NL West. The loser of this division is going to be stuck in a veritable play-in game hosting the wild card.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Justin Turner's two-homer game leads Dodgers past Cards

Justin Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Tuesday night. Will Smith went 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs for the Dodgers (88-51), who won for the sixth time in their past eight games. Dodgers...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Average dips to .161

Bellinger went hitless in three at-bats during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, sinking his season average to .161. Amid Bellinger's season-long offensive slide, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged just over a week ago that the 2019 National League MVP would begin sitting more regularly against left-handed pitching. It's unclear if that plan remains in place after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list over the weekend, as Bellinger started and batted eighth Tuesday against southpaw J.A. Happ. Bellinger stayed in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday -- this time versus right-hander Adam Wainwright -- but he continued to struggle. Though he hasn't enjoyed a hot streak at any point in 2021, Bellinger has performed especially poor over the past month. Since his two-homer game versus the Phillies on Aug. 11, Bellinger is slashing .108/.128/.145 while striking out at a 26.7 percent clip.
MLBdailydodgers.com

MLB roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead

Cole allowed four hits, one run and no walks in seven innings. Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth inning for his 25th save, and Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer of the season for the Yankees. Angels star Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4, striking out three times against Cole.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Dodgers come back to beat Braves, gain a game on Giants

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers had a chance to gain a game in the standings on Tuesday night. This time, they rose to the occasion. Punctuating their best month of the season, the Dodgers rallied for one run in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, before an announced crowd of 44,952 at Dodger Stadium.
MLBWBAL Radio

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLBgiants365.com

Dodgers beat Braves, pass Giants for first place in NL West

Max Scherzer allowed just three hits in six shutout innings to dominate Atlanta Braves batters and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into first place in the National League West for the first time since April 25. Scherzer struck out nine and did not issue walk in the 4-3 victory Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. First baseman Max Muncy and catcher Austin Barnes each homered in the win.
MLBBirmingham Star

Dodgers, Giants begin showdown for NL West lead

Tied atop the National League West and level in the season series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and host San Francisco begin one final three-game, head-to-head showdown Friday night. Dodgers left-hander David Price (4-2, 3.88 ERA) and Giants righty Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38) are the scheduled starters in a matchup of...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rearrange Starting Rotation to Give Julio Urias an Extra Day

With one final game in St. Louis, the Dodgers changed course a bit ahead of this morning’s game against the Cardinals. Yesterday, Dave Roberts announced that Julio Urias would be pushed back a day and that Thursday’s game would essentially become another bullpen game. He added that Tony Gonsolin would get the bulk of the work in his return from the injured list.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants beat Dodgers 6-4, win season series, gain momentum for final stretch

A second consecutive night of bullpenning worked this time, thanks to relievers taking turns bailing out other relievers and former Dodger Jake McGee pitching himself in and out of trouble in the ninth inning. Albert Pujols' two-run homer, the 678th of his career, off McGee following a Kris Bryant throwing error made a 6-2 game 6-4. Max Muncy followed with a single, but McGee struck out Mookie Betts and got Justin Turner to foul out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy