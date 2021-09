Khloe Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson got all glammed up together while Khloe was hard at work on a set. True Thompson, 3, just proved that you’re never too young to sit in the glam chair. The daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, recently got a few beauty touchups while visiting her famous mom on a set on Friday, Aug. 27, and the photos of the results are as adorable as you’d expect. Khloe snapped True staring at herself in a small mirror and admiring the pink lipstick that was applied to the little one’s lips. True had her hair done up in space buns and was wearing a white tank-top and blue jeans while she got all glammed up with her mom.