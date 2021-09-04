Brie Larson shared a video of her intense training to be Captain Marvel again

A number of new characters are set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next few years, including Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The fan-favorite teen superhero is expected to debut in a solo Disney+ series, before making the jump to the big screen in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. At the moment, there's a lot we still don't know about Kamala's role in The Marvels — but if a new social media post is any indication, she won't be coming to the film alone. Actress Zenobia Shroff, who is set to play Kamala's mother in Ms. Marvel, recently took to social media to confirm that she will be appearing in The Marvels. Additionally, Mohan Kapur and Rish Shah, who portray Kamala's father and brother, respectively, also appear to have roles in the film.