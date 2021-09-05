Seymour Newbrough

Seymour Richard “Bud” Newbrough, 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2021. Bud was born in Clarksburg, on Feb. 24, 1936, to Seymour Argel and Gladys Newbrough. An avid football player, Bud played for Victory High School and West Virginia Wesleyan College. While playing at Wesleyan, the team went on to win the state championship in 1961. Bud joined the Theta Chi fraternity, and later became a 32nd degree Freemason. He began working for the Hazel-Atlas Glass Co. as a mold maker for several years. Later, Bud went on to become a well-known and successful businessman in Morgantown. He will be missed by his family and many friends.