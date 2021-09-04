CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi has a funny reference to Dragon Ball Super – MRT

Cover picture for the articleWe speak of the other dimension, from which the sister and mother of Shang-Chi comes. There, Marvel has taken the liberty of adding creatures that do not exist on Earth and gives the MCU more depth. Of course, the production company has also introduced many elements of comedy to the...

‘Shang Chi’: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Reference

Marvel is back in theaters with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set in the present of the MCU. (Black Widow was mostly set during the events of Phase Three.) Appropriately, the film has plenty of references to Marvel Comics and the MCU at large.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Can't Believe Ultra Instinct Shaggy Is Real Now

Shaggy is a culture icon all thanks to Scooby-Doo, but there is a side of the hero we never knew. As part of the Mystery Inc. gang, Shaggy has met a number of villains, but his self-defense skills do not extend much beyond throwing sandwiches. Of course, that is not the case for Ultra Instinct Shaggy, and the Dragon Ball fandom is having a difficult time believing the character is legit now.
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: 20 Easter Eggs And References You May Have Missed

Shang-Chi is finally here and it's packed full of references to Marvel comics, the MCU, and pop culture. How many did yo. The latest Phase 4 movie in the MCU has finally arrived and while you won't be able to stream it on Disney+ any time soon, fans and critics alike are raving about this exciting new chapter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie introduces us to the titular Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his friend Katy (Awkwafina) as they face off against Shang-Chi's mysterious past--or, more specifically, his dangerous father, Wenwu (Tony Leung) who has apparently been operating as an immortal villain in the MCU for hundreds upon hundreds of years.
Shang-Chi Producer Explains What His Actual Super Powers Are

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here and Marvel fans are loving it. Not only has the movie been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 224 reviews, but it also has a 99% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." In honor of the movie's release, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz has shared some information about the production, including elaborating on Benedict Wong's appearance in the film while chatting with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. Schwartz also spoke with The Direct about Shang-Chi's powers and explained them a little further. Warning: Some Shang-Chi spoilers ahead...
When Will Shang-Chi Be on Disney+?

After a few delays and scheduling changes due to the pandemic, Marvel Studios has finally released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings out into the world. The film tells the origin of the heroic Shang-Chi, helping to establish him as one of the newest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also telling the story of where he came from. Fans have been understandably excited to see this story come to life, but its release doesn't follow the same structure as Black Widow, the most recent movie from Marvel Studios.
The Funny Story of How 'Shang-Chi' Landed That Big Cameo

While “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is one of the most stand-alone movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years, the movie does contain one memorable callback to a previous MCU character with a direct connection to both the hero and the rings of the film’s title: Sir Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery.
Marvel: Shang-Chi would have a sequel according to Kevin Feige – MRT

First of all, it must be clarified that the film will begin at a time in the past, specifically when Tony Stark was kidnapped by the terrorist organization ‘The ten rings. This detail is important, since we will know the history behind the heroes of Asia and the Middle East, something that has not been addressed until now in the Avengers Cinematic Universe.
Shang-Chi Sequel – Kevin Feige Has Ideas For The Future

Today we share some comments from Kevin Feige about where Shang-Chi could go next and whether there would be a Shang-Chi sequel? Feige recently spoke with ComicBook.com and was asked. “I’m always confident and nervous in equal proportions. The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend...
1 Scene In Shang-Chi Has MCU Fans Going Crazy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may have only premiered yesterday, but it’s been dominating the online discourse ever since, so this is your spoiler warning before we delve into the nitty gritty of Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy blockbuster. For two-thirds of...
Dragon Ball Super Animator Returns To The Early Days of Z

The world of Dragon Ball has moved far from the early days of Dragon Ball Z, where Gohan was still a toddler and Goku was coming to grips with his lineage as a part of the alien race known as the Saiyans, but now, one of the animators for Dragon Ball Super has ventured back into the earlier days of the Shonen franchise with a new sketch. Yuya Takahashi has worked on several episodes of Dragon Ball Super while also lent his talents to the two feature-length films of the Shonen series in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Features a Fem God of Destruction

One of the biggest new characters that was introduced into the world of Akira Toriyama's Shonen series via the sequel of Dragon Ball Super has been Beerus, the feline god of destruction for Universe 7 that is normally looking to eat and sleep rather than destroy entire planets. With Vegeta recently revealing that he has the ability to transform with his Ultra Ego power-up thanks to the training he did with Beerus, the god of destruction will clearly continue to play a major role in the franchise as well as with the development of the Z Fighters.
Bulma Taunts Lunch In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards featuring two of Goku's first-ever supporting characters from Dragon Ball: Bulma and Lunch!
‘Shang-Chi’ ending, explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has officially opened in theaters, and now it’s time to talk about the film’s ending. ‘Shang-Chi’ ending, explained. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ends with...
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Is Shang-Chi on HBO Max?

Is there going to be a Shang-Chi HBO Max release? The long-awaited next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly upon us, in fact the Shang-Chi release date is tomorrow, September 3, for most places. However, will Shang-Chi be coming to HBO Max too? Is there any sort of Shang-Chi streaming option for people at home who don’t want to go to theaters, as there was for Black Widow? Let’s see.

