Shang-Chi has a funny reference to Dragon Ball Super – MRT

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here and Marvel fans are loving it. Not only has the movie been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 224 reviews, but it also has a 99% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." In honor of the movie's release, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz has shared some information about the production, including elaborating on Benedict Wong's appearance in the film while chatting with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. Schwartz also spoke with The Direct about Shang-Chi's powers and explained them a little further. Warning: Some Shang-Chi spoilers ahead...
Comments / 0