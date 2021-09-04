Shang-Chi has a funny reference to Dragon Ball Super – MRT

Shang-Chi is finally here and it's packed full of references to Marvel comics, the MCU, and pop culture. How many did yo. The latest Phase 4 movie in the MCU has finally arrived and while you won't be able to stream it on Disney+ any time soon, fans and critics alike are raving about this exciting new chapter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie introduces us to the titular Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his friend Katy (Awkwafina) as they face off against Shang-Chi's mysterious past--or, more specifically, his dangerous father, Wenwu (Tony Leung) who has apparently been operating as an immortal villain in the MCU for hundreds upon hundreds of years.