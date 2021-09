An old interview between Ellen DeGeneres and Taylor Swift has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In the video, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host can be seen interrogating Swift about her dating life, even though the pop star is visibly uncomfortable. At one point, DeGeneres also pulls up a slideshow of celebrity men and asks Swift to ring a bell when she sees the person who inspired the song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," which she (obviously) refuses to do.