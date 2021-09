Training camp is right around the corner and once again expectations are high for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team is stocked up on forwards and head coach Sheldon Keefe has a lot of options to figure out who will be his 12 guys going over the boards on opening night. There are lots of questions heading into the season. Of course, the core four will be there, but will they still be matched the same way? What will Keefe do with his new players?