Thomas Frank feels Brentford must be prepared for their “toughest opponent” yet in their first Premier League campaign as they welcome Brighton to the Brentford Community Stadium.The Bees host the Seagulls on Saturday looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten start before the international break.Having marked their return to the top flight for the first time since the 1946/47 season with a memorable 2-0 home win over Arsenal on the opening night, Brentford earned away draws at Aston Villa and then Crystal Palace to sit 10th.However, Brighton, who finished 16th last season, have also enjoyed a decent start with six points...