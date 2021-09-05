Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 5, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
Soccer: Alabama at Memphis, Memphis, Tenn., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Football: No. 1 Alabama 44, No. 14 Miami 13
- Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Memphis Twilight — Women: 4th place (122 pts) — Men: 7th place (175 pts)
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
On Saturday against Miami, quarterback Bryce Young set the Alabama program record for most touchdowns in a debut start (4). Who previously held the record?
The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young is already capitalizing on his success.
- Former Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson might have eaten too many snacks.
- Alabama made 2022 basketball small forward Ty Rodgers' list of top nine schools.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath
