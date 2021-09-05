CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 5, 2021

By Joey Blackwell
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zts0C_0bn5eplO00

Today is ... National Be Late For Something Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Memphis, Memphis, Tenn., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

On Saturday against Miami, quarterback Bryce Young set the Alabama program record for most touchdowns in a debut start (4). Who previously held the record?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young is already capitalizing on his success.
  • Former Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson might have eaten too many snacks.
  • Alabama made 2022 basketball small forward Ty Rodgers' list of top nine schools.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …

