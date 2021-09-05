CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Wang Yibo and Guang Xiaotong Last Minute Removed From CCTV Cultural Music Celebration Program After Dress Rehearsal Last Week as First Signs of Television Programming Changes to the New Restrictions

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven those who toe the line are not immune from the harsh hand of the Chinese government tightening of entertainment industry behavior. This weekend CCTV aired a cultural minority musical celebration program and netizens noticed that original star participants popular young stars Wang Yibo and Guan Xiaotong are both missing. They were at the dress rehearsal last week and listed as part of the show but are now missing and where they would have stood on stage for their performance is now a traditional singer wearing a Mao style suit. There is no indication why they were removed – was it because each fell into one of the categories that the 8 decrees are prohibiting to be shown onscreen or simply overzealous implementation by CCTV to avoid having popular young stars with big fanbases on the program for optics reasons. With that said, reportedly Wang Yibo’s fandom is atwitter with the rumor that he will be iced for the near term for the brouhaha with Zhao Li Ying’s fan’s last week.

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wang Yibo
Person
Guan Xiaotong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Dress Rehearsal#Cctv#Television#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

China Broadcasting Issues the 8 Decrees to Broadly Reorganize Entertainment Industry Including No Sissy Male Stars Onscreen and Cancelling Idol Making Shows

I don’t even know where to start so I’ll just tackle each major new restriction as is. China Broadcasting on behalf of the government issued an 8-point decree this week intended to broadly restructure and also restrict what is seen on television and the behavior of stars and their fans. Shows will not be able to show “sissy men” or abnormal aesthetics, namely what entertainment has called Flower Boys or Young Fresh Meat in the recent decade. Also banned are stars with bad morals, vulgar influencers, and paying inflated salaries to stars. On the derogatory “sissy men” hissy fit, the idea is that these pretty boys are not teaching the young men of China how to be masculine grown adults. Another decree ends the star ranking system and curtails fan activity to promote their stars with hashtags and comments and posts, thereby ending fanpower to make a star famous when he/she does not have established works or built up the stature. Going forward, idol production programs and variety shows featuring the children of famous stars will be forbidden, as those talent shows both have a surplus of “sissy men” so to speak and also feature tons of fan courting where fans pay to vote for contestants or buy tons of stuff for them or because of them. It’s intended to curtail excessive fangirling and copious spending. Chinese media was ordered to avoid hyping up star wealth and lifestyle and avoid gossip. Going forward, stars will also be responsible and liable for the (mis)conduct of its own fandom. From this list of new requirements, popular shows like Youth With You and Produce 101 will be permanently cancelled, and C-ent thinks BL dramas already filmed will not get to air (at least anytime soon) because of the “sissy men” implication with how the male leads are styled very aesthetically beautifully.
WorldSoompi

2PM’s Junho, Lee Se Young, And More Impress With Their Chemistry At Script Reading For Historical Drama + Premiere Date Revealed

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” (literal title) revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the first script reading!. The new Friday-Saturday drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” will be a record of an imperial court romance between a court lady who wanted to protect the life she had chosen and an emperor who put the nation first before love. The drama is based on a popular novel of the same name and will be a traditional sageuk (historical drama). “The Red Sleeve Cuff” has been confirmed to premiere on November 5.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Ryu Jun Yeol And Jeon Do Yeon Bring Laughs To Set While Filming Their Emotional 1st Meeting In “Lost”

“Lost” has unveiled the behind-the-scenes of Kang Jae and Boo Jung’s first meeting!. JTBC’s “Lost” is a drama about the stories of average people who realize they haven’t become anything throughout their lives and try their best to see the spotlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her 40s who feels lost and as if she hasn’t been able to amount to anything. Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request.
RecipesSoompi

Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung Share Ideas, Laughs, And Recipes While Filming Their Night Together In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

A new “Lovers of the Red Sky” making-of clip goes behind the scenes of Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop’s heart-fluttering night together!. SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a fantasy historical drama about the world of humans caught between demons, evil forces, and gods. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, and Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Shimmies Up 8.733% Ratings in Episode 3 as a Sign that the Romance Slice-of-life Drama Can Still Get Audience Interest

Congrats are in order for tvN Sat-Sun drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, arriving late into the summer but has become the winner of the season in ratings for the network. Episode 3 rose 2% in ratings from episode 2 to garner 8.733%, and it’s predecessor The Devil Judge never got past 8% while earlier Mine got over 8% in the 6th episode. That Hometown did this being a slower paced slice-of-life romance is even more impressive, and bodes real well that domestic audiences are praising and enjoying the drama. I’m just glad this is no ship war here like Kim Sun Ho‘s last drama, and can dive back in now knowing the story will pick up and the two leads are doing a swell job of bringing that necessary bantering charm with additional layers as the two get to know each other more. On an accessorizing note, this episode Hye Jin whipped out from her stable of Hermes (hur hur pun intended) the Della Cavalleria Mini in Epsom Gold, which I felt actually a Seoul dentist would buy with both functional and flirty touches.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Rises to 8.8% Rating in Episode 2 as the Story Transitions to Classic Sageuk with a Jolt of Fantasy in the Beating Heart

I love when the majority of viewers, it appears, seem to enjoy the drama, and even better with a great sense of humor. The general consensus is that Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) is an entertaining watch so far, the first episode was solely fantasy but now the second episode has transitioned to more traditional sageuk beats of palace intrigue and squabbles among the towns folk. The sense of humor comes from the agreement that the CGI is pretty uninspired and now at the end of episode 2 we have a smoke demon/goth yangban male lead and holy is it silly and awesome at the same time. Like, I cannot even when the joke is that Ha Ram fits better in a German club than on a Joseon treetop but we don’t care because demon him wants her eyes and human him is going to fall in love with her so hard they will rewrite destiny. The second episode showed that Kim Yoo Jung is seamless as painter Chun Gi, so plucky and all heart in taking care of her father. Ahn Hyo Seob is decent as Ha Ram but his character is wonderfully layered, there for the REVENGE in all caps against the royal family and despite being blind he’s running a major intrigue organization and has time to learn sword fighting to get abs of steel. NOT COMPLAINING. Gong Myung is a non-entity so far as the playboy prince while no surprise Kwak Si Yang is fo sho in his own one-man Macbeth and I love it. This drama is hitting all my nnnnnggggg beats so far and I’m glad it doesn’t disappoint off the bat and has so much potential.
Moviesepicstream.com

Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex To Host 26th Busan International Film Festival? Vincenzo Star Reportedly Resumes Filming Bogota

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki has been known for his remarkable characters in some of the most successful K-dramas such as Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, and Arthdal Chronicles. Because of his undeniable popularity and massive influence, it comes as no surprise that the former husband of Song Hye Kyo is also being tapped to become a brand ambassador and, sometimes, a host.
Moviesallkpop.com

Song Joong Ki in talks to host opening ceremony of 'Busan International Film Festival'

Song Joong Ki is in talks to host the opening ceremony of the 'Busan International Film Festival'. According to the actor's label HiSTORY D&C on September 8, Song Joong Ki is in talks to host the '26th Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony on October 6 KST. He starred in the Netflix movie 'Space Sweepers' and the drama 'Vincenzo' this past year.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

Ro Woon and Park Eun Bin Bring the Height Difference and Slow Burn in First Teaser Poster for KBS Sageuk Drama Affection

This drama is cross-dressing on a life-or-death scale, and I couldn’t be happier. In K-drama cross-dressing stories it’s always the fear of being found out but here the female lead posing as her dead twin brother is cross-dressing as the Crown Prince of Joseon. Discovery means off with her head! The drama Affection (Yeonmo) has been filming in late spring and today KBS released the teaser poster and the premiere date of October 11th. If the drama is as good as it could be from the synopsis and casting, it will be a treat to be finishing up Lovers of the Red Sky and segue into Affection, like sageuk fine dining with multiple courses. I love love love the teaser poster, it’s not original or terribly memorable but it’s striking with leads Park Eun Bin and Ro Woon staring at each other with that gorgeous height differential and the sun streaming in from the paper door framing them so we don’t see their full faces so we can only interpret this emotional moment. It’s understated and very sageuk appropriate.
MusicSoompi

Genius K-Pop Producers Who Have Created Countless Hits

Music production is a very delicate process. Having a sharp musical ear plays a vital role in creating successful tracks whose popularity can last for decades and more. In the K-pop industry, producers are the people responsible for creating bops that go viral and raise their idol performers to stardom. As K-pop evolved, even idols themselves produce their own music. Some of these artists include BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Block B’s Zico, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, BTS’ Suga, IU, the late SHINee’s Jonghyun, and many more.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

SBS Mon-Tues Drama Lovers of the Red Sky Lock Step Up in Ratings in Episodes 3-4 as the OTP Reunion Blossoms Naturally

Gosh, this drama is totally the MOOD for me. Like, I’m enchanted by the whole shebang and after I watch it I’m in a good mood. Can’t ask for anything more, so thank you Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) for bringing back the romance sageuk goodness. Because it’s anchored by a latent fantasy element as the Big Bad (hello Goth Smoke Demon!), the palace politicking is decreased and the remainder of the time filled with cute OTP moments, beautiful painting, and lots of fun interludes. Ha Ram touching Chun Gi activated the Demon inside him but the serendipitous arrival of Mountain Granny and Tiger Goddess Kid sends him back into hibernation before he can pluck out Chun Gi’s eyes. Ha Ram turns back to human hottie and falls on top of Chun Gi like man manna from Heaven. She carts him home to nurse him back to health and he recognizes her as his childhood girl crush after he awakens. Their reunion is interrupted by Prince Yangmyung there to play lord and savior and the entourage hies Ha Ram back to the capital. Chun Gi returns to painting and soon gets the chance to enter Yangmyung’s art competition, which also brings her back to the vicinity of the two men who are most fond of her. Meanwhile off to the side Prince Juhyang is skulking around still trying to find the Smoke Demon he needs to rule the world. Yeah, good times, good times.
Movieskoalasplayground.com

KBS Rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince Continue to Deliver Colorful and Creative Posters and Teasers

I wonder if KBS tried to start off so badly that anything after is nothing up better? How else to explain the godawful first poster of Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dalri and Gamjatang) followed by seriously creative and excellent ones? The latest after the character posters paying homage to famous paintings is one where the two leads Park Kyu Young and Kim Min Jae are in a painting complete with Renaissance oil textures, with second male lead Kwon Yul perched outside the painting glancing towards it. It’s not just a visually beautiful image, it also portrays the characterizations within the drama, how the two leads are in their own rich world and rather clueless while the second male lead looks serious and perturbed probably because he has to deal with the fallout from when the rich and clueless live their lives within a bubble. If makjang rich people K-dramas can deal with the excessive crazy betrayals and cheating, I love how a rom-com is taking the other side of the uber rich (i.e. the insular silliness) and having fun with it.
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Kim Yoo Jung and Lovers of the Red Sky Top the First Week of September 2021 Good Data Search Rankings

I’ve totally been revived after the lackluster summer 2021 with a sense of excitement headed into the last quarter of the year. The September 2021 start to the Good Data rankings are out and it’s a bunch of new names and new dramas so those bored from the summer can see what’s hot and buzzy in South Korea. For the actor/actress search terms, Kim Yoo Jung in Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) tops the list and then it’s a swap a thon with the Hometown Cha Cha Cha crowd, second spot is Shin Mina, then Ahn Hyo Seob from Lovers in third, followed by Hometown’s Lee Sang Yi in fourth and Kim Sun Ho rounding out the 5th spot. For the drama search terms, it’s Lovers of the Red Sky with the most searches followed by Hometown Cha Cha Cha, I’m so glad the two are not in competition in either time slot or genre because I HATE the dumbass “my drama is more popular than your drama” bullshit. There is enough drama love in the world for every drama to get popular, peeps. After those two it’s Penthouse season 3 like that zombie which won’t die, then Hospital Playlist 2, and finally Revolutionary Sisters in the fifth slot. I’m just so glad the fall is here, summer was a freaking hot mess for me (personally and drama wise) so this is a breath of fresh air.
WorldSoompi

Kim Min Jae And Yeonwoo Are Eccentric Friends With Unique Backstory In “Dali And Cocky Prince”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Min Jae and Yeonwoo in character!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself. Yeonwoo will be starring in the drama as Chak Hee, a lovable curator with a special connection to Mu Hak.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Du Sik, Hye Jin To Finally Become A Couple? Seong Hyun Enters The Scene

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Many fans are thrilled about the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 5. The K-drama, led by Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, has been hitting headlines lately due to its interesting plotline and the undeniable chemistry of Yoo Hye Jin and Hong Du Sik.

Comments / 0

Community Policy