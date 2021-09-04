CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Penguins & Parenting (Pandora Productions)

By arts_louisville
arts-louisville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntire contents are copyright © 2021 by Kate Barry. All rights reserved. A story about two male penguins hatching and raising a chick sounds like a wholesome story for the whole family, right? At the time of initial publication, the children’s book “And Tango Makes Three” sparked controversy due to its so-called scandalous portrayal of non-traditional values. Based on the absolutely true story of Silo and Roy, two penguins who inhabited the New York City Zoo in the early 2000s, Birds of a Feather transforms the book into a delightful play that takes on themes of parenting and partnership with plenty of laughs.

arts-louisville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Zahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds Of A Feather#Penguins Parenting#Pandora Productions#Mitchell Martin Birds#Bellarmine University#Walden Theater#Leo Weekly#Theatrelouisville Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Pixar
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy