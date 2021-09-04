Penguins & Parenting (Pandora Productions)

Entire contents are copyright © 2021 by Kate Barry. All rights reserved. A story about two male penguins hatching and raising a chick sounds like a wholesome story for the whole family, right? At the time of initial publication, the children’s book “And Tango Makes Three” sparked controversy due to its so-called scandalous portrayal of non-traditional values. Based on the absolutely true story of Silo and Roy, two penguins who inhabited the New York City Zoo in the early 2000s, Birds of a Feather transforms the book into a delightful play that takes on themes of parenting and partnership with plenty of laughs.