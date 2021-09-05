CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severino’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

By The Associated Press
Republic
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at...

Related
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 9/10: Aaron Boone lashes out over losing streak, Nestor Cortes claims ‘we want to win games’

Another day and another loss for the New York Yankees, who are swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays with the series ending on Thursday. By a score of 6-4, starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. gave his best effort, lasting 6.0 innings, giving up just two earned runs during that time span. The Yankees relief pitching was inadequate, as they allowed four runs, including two in the ninth-inning from Andrew Heaney, who has elevated his ERA to 5.86.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 4, Orioles 3: Winning Ugly

Let’s get to the important stuff first: the Rays won, and the Yankees lost, extending the Rays lead to five games with 33 games remaining. Now to the details: that was some gross sausage making tonight. The bats struggled against John Means, a pitcher they had owned all year. The defense was a lot of WTFing. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings was abysmal at calling balls and strikes. Even shiny new toy Adam Conley was considerably less shiny. But the Rays won anyway. How? Not because of luck dragons. Not because of grit and the Will to Win. Friends, it is time to admit that more often than not, the Rays win these sort of games because they are really, really good. They are considerably more talented than Orioles, which means Baltimore needs to play a lot better and get more breaks. Simple as that.
MLBSanta Maria Times

Akin wins consecutive starts, leads Orioles past Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night. Akin (2-8) allowed two hits, walked three, and struck...
MLBabc17news.com

Stanton’s single in 11th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single and the New York Yankees came back to edge the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the the race for the first AL wild card. Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI single in the 10th that put Baltimore ahead 3-2. DJ LeMahieu answered with a tying single in the bottom half. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes wriggled out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the top of the 11th. Stanton, whose homer in the fourth provided the Yankees’ first hit against Orioles starter John Means, grounded a 2-1 pitch from Dillon Tate up the middle, easily scoring automatic runner Aaron Judge from second with the winning run.
MLBchatsports.com

Arozarena, Rays rally past Orioles yet again, 4-3

It was another game in which the Orioles did seemingly everything they needed to beat the Tampa Bay Rays. And another game in which the Rays reminded the O’s and their fans that, you know what, it doesn’t really matter. A team that has spent all season showcasing its ability...
MLBKEYT

Soto’s go-ahead homer sends Nationals past Braves, 4-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Soto crushed a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals relied on their bullpen after Sean Nolin’s first-inning ejection to take a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. Soto’s 462-foot drive off Richard Rodriguez landed about halfway up the seats in right-center and snapped a 2-all tie. The Braves began the night 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia in the NL East. Nolin was ejected after only eight pitches. The left-hander threw a pitch behind Freddie Freeman before hitting Freeman with the next delivery. Braves closer Will Smith hit Soto with a pitch on Tuesday night.
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Fall to Orioles 4-3

The New York Yankees fell to the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Saturday afternoon. The Yankees are now 78 and 57 in the season and the Cubs are 42 and 92. The Yankees and Cubs face off again this afternoon at 1: 05. In related news, Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was helped...
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Juan Soto swats long homer as Nats down Braves

Washington's Juan Soto hit a 462-foot home run in the seventh inning to spark the visiting Nationals to a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. It was the 25th home run for Soto and third at Atlanta's Truist Park this season. After crossing home plate, Soto seemed to blow a kiss in the direction of the Atlanta bullpen.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...

