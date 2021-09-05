The Nest a place to hatch ideas
Two women business leaders in Little Rock are creating a co-working space that encourages collaboration and promotes networking for other women in business. The Nest, at 112 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive near the intersection of South Main Street in the flourishing SOMA District of Little Rock, is scheduled to open in mid-October. The fee-based business and networking center also will offer a conference room that can be rented by members, a kitchen co-op with complimentary coffee and tea and an outdoor hideaway.www.nwaonline.com
