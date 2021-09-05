CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Instant Reaction: Missouri 34 - Central Michigan 24

By Rock M Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook...I’m not that smart. But I do feel like I have a pretty good grasp on Missouri football. And I know that me saying that this game was going to be super close and uncomfortable is the last thing that needed to be heard. But... ...in this case I was...

