Instant Reaction: Missouri 34 - Central Michigan 24

Growing up an Iowa Hawkeye fan during the 1980's and 1990's, the Iowa vs. Iowa State football rivalry was, well, a bit one sided. Hayden Fry and the Hawkeyes used the Cyclones as an early season whipping post most years. Its not wonder the folks over in Ames hated the black and gold so much. Flash forward to 2021 and the rivalry game known as the Cy-Hawk game has been much more of an even contest over the years. Sure, Kirk Ferentz has enjoyed some nice winning streaks, but Matt Campbell has ISU rolling and ranked 9th in the nation. Saturday's game could go either way. But what a lot of Iowa fans might not remember is how heated things were between the two teams when the rivalry game was renewed in the late 1970's.