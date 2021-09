For the music lover, it was nearly three hours at gunpoint, wondering if he would become yet another body on the floor of the Bataclan concert hall in Paris For the grieving mother, the night of carnage robbed her of her son and tarnished her view of the vibrant neighborhood they both loved. For the French president, a celebration of the national soccer team transformed into sleepless days of facing down a shocking extremist attack.The survivors of the Islamic State group attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are...