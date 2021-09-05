William H. Gassman
William H. “Bill” Gassman, 82 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 3, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church where there will be a wake service at 3:45p.m. Additional visitation and a rosary will be said after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0