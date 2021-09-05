CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

William H. Gassman

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam H. “Bill” Gassman, 82 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 3, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church where there will be a wake service at 3:45p.m. Additional visitation and a rosary will be said after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Dubuque, IA
Obituaries
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Charles City, IA
City
Sherrill, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Holy Trinity Church#Mount Calvary#Holy Spirit Parish#St Joseph The Worker#Uaw#Holy Trinity Parish#Hospice Of Dubuque#Mercyone Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy