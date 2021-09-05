Steven J. Kenyon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBELMONT, Wis. — Steven John Kenyon, age 46, of Belmont, Wisconsin, entered into everlasting life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy for 24 years; loving father and hero of Abigail (20); cherished brother to Lisa (Gary) Yeates, Lori Kenyon (Jeff Calder), and Linda Tyranski; dear brother-in-law to Jackie (Bob) Johnson, Brenda (Eric) Glab, and Angie (John) Lory; treasured Uncle to Kaleb, Lanie, Hope, Ellie, Katie, Justin, Zach, Megan, Jeremy, and Lily; dear son-in-law to Jerry and Karyn VonGlahn; and cherished nephew to all his aunts and uncles. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marilyn Kenyon, and his grandparents, Charles and Mary McComish and Earl and Leness Kenyon.

