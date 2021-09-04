CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals end skid, stop Mets streak with win in second game of DH

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfUef_0bn5YYo300

Alcides Escobar and Lane Thomas both hit home runs as the Washington Nationals snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting New York Mets in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night.

Left-hander Josh Rogers (1-0), called up as the 29th man for the doubleheader and making his Nationals debut, allowed three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Rogers, who last pitched in the big leagues in 2019 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, walked three and struck out five as Washington (56-79) won for just the eighth time in its last 32 games.

The Mets (68-68), despite blowing a 9-0 lead, won the opener, 11-9, in nine innings on a two-run home run by Francisco Lindor.

Kyle Finnegan, who gave up the game-winning homer to Lindor in the opener, bounced back to strike out Pete Alonso with a runner on second to end the second game and notch his seventh save.

Kevin Pillar homered and Michael Conforto went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for New York which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Tylor Megill (2-4) took the complete-game loss allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out eight.

The Mets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jonathan Villar led off with a walk, advanced to third on Alonso’s double off the wall in right-center and scored on a single by Conforto.

Thomas led off the bottom of the first with his second homer of the season, a 402-foot drive to center to tie it, 1-1. Escobar followed with a single and one out later advanced to third on a single by Josh Bell. Carter Kieboom then singled to right to drive in Escobar and give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Washington extended its lead to 4-1 in the fifth on Escobar’s second home run of the season, a 400-foot drive into the front row of the bleachers in center that drove in Luis Garcia, who opened the inning with a double.

New York cut it to 4-3 in the sixth when Conforto led off with a single and scored one out later on Pillar’s 13th homer of the season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Lane Thomas
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Homer
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Josh Rogers
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Pillar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBNew York Post

Michael Conforto blast ends Mets’ skid at four games

After sitting for nearly seven innings, Michael Conforto wasn’t in the waiting mood when he went to the plate as a pinch-hitter Saturday night. Mason Thompson, just summoned to pitch for the Nationals, elevated a sinker that Conforto crushed over the fence in left-center, bringing a rare jolt of energy to Citi Field during these numb days.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets snap four-game losing streak behind Michael Conforto's go-ahead home run against Nationals

NEW YORK — The smiles that were absent in the Mets dugout finally reappeared on Saturday. With one swing, the weight of the past few days was lifted. Removed from the starting lineup with a left-hander on the mound, Michael Conforto emerged from the dugout in the seventh inning to pinch-hit in the pitcher’s spot. The Mets were trailing the Nationals by one run, two men were on base and there was one out. The moment was Conforto’s to seize.
MLBnewyorkcitynews.net

Francisco Lindor HR rescues Mets in Game 1 win over Nationals

Francisco Lindor hit a towering two-run homer down the right field line in the ninth inning and the visiting New York Mets, despite blowing a 9-0 lead, pulled out a wild 11-9 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Lindor, who...
MLBYardbarker

Mets Sweep Doubleheader From Marlins As Win Streak Grows To 4 Games

NEW YORK-- If there were ever a turning point in the Mets' roller coaster of a season, you could potentially look back at this point in time, where a thumbs-down controversy sparked a miraculous turnaround. And while it is definitely far too early to say that, with a long way...
Allentown, PAPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets win streak ends with loss to Lehigh Valley

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets outhit the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday night, but Syracuse went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position as the Mets lost to the IronPigs, 9-6, at Coca-Cola Park. Despite the loss, Syracuse still split the six-game series with Lehigh Valley with both teams winning three games.
MLBNew York Post

Mets settle for crazy split as seven-game win streak ends with a thud

WASHINGTON — For a break-even Saturday, it sure seemed like a lost day for the Mets. There was the nine-run lead they squandered in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Nationals and the added energy and relievers needed to rally for an extra-inning win. There was Brandon Nimmo’s strained right hamstring that placed him on the injured list. Finally, there was a frustrating nightcap, in which the Mets managed just four hits.
MLBOttumwa Courier

De La Cruz lifts Marlins over Mets 2-1 in 10 innings

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, including a game-winning single off the center-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave the Miami Marlins a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara struck out a career-best 14...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets provide updates on Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom

MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo is encouraged by his early progress in rehabbing his strained right hamstring. The Mets outfielder tested his leg the past two days, jogging at about half-speed before increasing the intensity somewhat on Wednesday, without discomfort. He’s hopeful his absence from the Mets lineup won’t extend much beyond the minimum 10-day injured list stint. Nimmo has also been taking swings and throwing.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Look Back on Pete Alonso’s First 100 Home Runs

Pete Alonso. The Polar Bear. The two-time Home Run Derby Champion. The Mets single-season home run record holder. The Major League rookie home run record holder. It took 347 games for Alonso to send 100 balls over the fence, the fewest of any Met. Mike Piazza needed 379 games, Carlos Delgado 443, and Dave Kingman 374 to reach the mark. Alonso is the youngest to do it by a wide margin and joins Piazza and Delgado as the only two to do it in their first three seasons with the team.
MLBSanta Maria Times

Chisholm's homer in 8th lifts Marlins over Mets 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-2 Thursday night. Javier Báez homered and doubled for the Mets, who began the day four games behind NL East leader Atlanta and 4 ½ from the second wild card.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Yankees' 13-game win streak ends in 3-2 loss to Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The New York Yankees’ 13-game winning streak ended as Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday. Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees’ best run in nearly 60 years. The A’s had lost six straight...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves’ 13-game road winning streak ends with loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Braves’ 13-game road winning streak ended with Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers. It was the longest road winning streak in franchise history. The streak was MLB’s longest such run since the Indians won 14 consecutive road games from Aug. 28-Sept. 21, 2017. The second-longest road streak this season was achieved by Tampa Bay, which won nine consecutive road contests.
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals Walk-Off Over the Mets on Carter Kieboom Game-Winning Hit

Nats walk-off over Mets on Kieboom game-winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Though this Nationals’ season won't go down in the history books as a memorable one, the club has shown heart in a season of uncertainty. That trend continued on Monday as the Nats walked off on the visiting New York Mets.
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Rays end short skid with win over Twins

Tampa Bay's Michael Wacha won for the first time in nearly two months as the first-place Rays broke their two-game losing streak Friday, defeating the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in St. Petersburg, Fla. After going 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in five August starts, Wacha (3-4) surrendered solo homers to Jorge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy