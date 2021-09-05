Charlie Cox Talks AMC+'s Kin, Super Important Spider-Man Forearms, and More
In his first television show since Marvel's Daredevil was sent to the chopping block, Charlie Cox manages to stick with the world of crime in Kin, an upcoming Irish crime drama exclusive to AMC+. Cox plays a character named Michael Kinsella, one of the most loyal members to one of this specific world's strongest crime families. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to catch up with the star to talk all things Kin; and, yes we also happened to ask him about his forearms in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.comicbook.com
