Charlie Cox Talks AMC+'s Kin, Super Important Spider-Man Forearms, and More

Every Marvel fan loves a good bit of speculation, and Spider-Man: No Way Home has been getting more attention than most when it comes to fan wish-lists of what they would like to see when the movie arrives in December. Among the many rumors about the inclusion of previous Spider-Man villains and indeed previous Spider-Men, there has also been an on-going debate about a certain pair of arms in one particular scene that some were convinced belong to Daredevil star Charlie Cox. Despite Cox denying that he will be appearing in the movie as lawyer turned hero Matt Murdock, that hasn't stopped fans continuing to argue the point. However, a new IMAX trailer for the movie may have cleared up this particular argument once and for all.