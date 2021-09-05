Different Types Of Electronic Whistles And What They Offer You

Delivering high-fidelity sound from premium 6 mm drivers, the KLH Fusion true wireless ENC earbuds feature Bluetooth aptX. What’s more, they have dual environmental noise-cancelling Knowles/MEMS microphones for perfect call clarity and noise isolation. Moreover, they’re designed for maximum comfort for the office, workouts, running, or listening to your favorite tunes. They offer 7 hours of playtime from a single 50-minute charge. And you’ll get 28 hours from the case, which features wireless and USB-C charging. Boasting breakthrough patented native voice command, they feature bone and voiceprint technology, and they’re also compatible with Siri and Google. Finally, their IPX5 water-, dust-, and sweat-proof rating makes them great for use in the most rugged environments. These are earbuds you won’t mind wearing for hours on end.