The humble piano may be the most versatile instrument in the world. Whether you’re playing to accompany your own voice, performing a beautiful classical concerto, or setting the mood with smooth jazz, the piano can do it all. It’s no surprise then that the instrument has captured the hearts of many musicians and was once the centre point of every living room. Today, things have moved on somewhat, and with the practical considerations of a traditional acoustic piano, more and more people are turning to the convenience of the digital piano. It can be difficult to know where to start when looking for the best digital piano but don’t worry, we have you covered.