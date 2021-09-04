As Hurricane Ida Recovery Begins, New Yorkers Want A Permanent Solution

I'm Ailsa Chang in Los Angeles, where the school district here is now the first major public education system in the U.S. to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its students. The LA Unified School District will require all kids ages 12 and up to be fully vaccinated by January if they are attending class in person. It is among the aggressive moves that this district has taken as the spread of COVID continues raising concerns for students, faculty and parents in this back-to-school season. Joining us now to talk about this new mandate is LA superintendent Megan Reilly.