Cleanup Boats on Scene of Large Gulf Oil Spill Following Ida

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews were responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill is coming from an underwater source about 3 kilometers (2 miles) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.

