CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

AIR PLAY is a joyful celebration of life

By The Utah Review
utahtheatrebloggers.com
 5 days ago

PROVO — For a year and a half Brigham Young University’s de Jong Concert Hall brooded in COVID-induced silence. Then into the darkness came the laughter of care-free children. Then there was light, in which glowed an enormous swath of fabric, twisting, dancing lushly on a column of wind. Thus, wordlessly, Air Play breathed life and color back onto the BYU stage. Balloons were juggled, umbrellas flew, snow fell up, the very air shimmered.

utahtheatrebloggers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Provo, UT
Entertainment
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Play#Celebration Of Life#Circus#Byu#Q A#The Provo City Recreation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy