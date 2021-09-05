AIR PLAY is a joyful celebration of life
PROVO — For a year and a half Brigham Young University's de Jong Concert Hall brooded in COVID-induced silence. Then into the darkness came the laughter of care-free children. Then there was light, in which glowed an enormous swath of fabric, twisting, dancing lushly on a column of wind. Thus, wordlessly, Air Play breathed life and color back onto the BYU stage. Balloons were juggled, umbrellas flew, snow fell up, the very air shimmered.
