CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Police respond to expanded crime scene; 1 dead, several people shot in vehicles

KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La - Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Youree Drive and Regal Drive, the 8300 Block of Millicent Way, and a car chase in the East Cedar Grove area. According to police all three scenes may be connected originating on Millicent near the Cinemark Tinseltown Theatre. Police say a male juvenile was arrested for 2nd degree murder. Another male juvenile died and there are three other victims, one with life threatening injuries, and two with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe there may have been a gun battle between cars. At least five cars were struck.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Crime Scene#Vehicles#Caddo Shreveport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy