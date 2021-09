Nick Herbig saw he had a direct line the quarterback as he quickly turned the corner and got around the edge of the offensive line. The University of Wisconsin sophomore outside linebacker barely was touched by Penn State sophomore right tackle Caeden Wallace. Herbig got a good jump on the third-and-15 snap, maintained his lane up the field to get Wallace to widen out, then brought his right forearm down hard across Wallace’s hands. Herbig’s move didn’t allow Wallace to get his hands engaged in the block and got him off balance, which let Herbig turn the corner and sack quarterback Sean Clifford 2.56 seconds after the snap, by a State Journal stopwatch.