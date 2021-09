Jacob Parrish is looking to become the next big star to come out of Olathe North High School in Olathe following in the footsteps of former Eagle, former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinal, Isaiah Simmons. During his junior season, Parrish exploded onto the scene on both sides of the ball as he racked up 49 total tackles with eight pass breakups and three interceptions on defense and produced 762 rushing yards and 536 receiving yards with 14 total touchdowns on offense. In Olathe North’s first game of the season on Sept. 3, Parrish led the Eagles to a victory by rushing for 147 yards on six carries and three touchdowns.