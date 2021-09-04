Mental health crisis for teachers? Over half considered calling it quits during COVID

Mental health is crucial to living a healthy and balanced life. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in every five Americans experiences mental health issues amid COVID-19. It means more than 40 million adults are going through some mental health issue in a year. Your mental health confines your emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It impacts how you think, feel, and behave every day. Along with this, your mental health also contributes to the decision-making process and how you cope with stress. Considering the reasons, it becomes essential to seek treatment for mental health disorders to deal with COVID-19 situations.