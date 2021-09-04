Mental health crisis for teachers? Over half considered calling it quits during COVID
NEW YORK — Working in a pandemic is pushing teachers to the brink, a new study finds. In fact, more than half have considered switching careers over the last 18 months. A recent survey of 2,002 respondents, which included 1,006 K-12 teachers, suggests that the mental health of America’s educators is in crisis. Four in five K-12 teachers say that 2020 was the most stressful year of their careers, compared to 71 percent of those who aren’t teachers.www.studyfinds.org
Comments / 0