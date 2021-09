Despite a low team showing in the standings, Warsaw hung a bunch of personal bests in the boys race at Saturday’s Marion Invite. The Tigers finished ninth out of 15 teams, logging 194 points to finish just behind Fort Wayne Carroll’s 189. Fort Wayne Concordia was first in the Elite race with a 108. Winning the race was defending individual state champion Izaiah Steury of Angola, who ran a blistering 14:55, but had to as Brebeuf Jesuit’s Krishna Thirunavukkarasu ran a 15-flat to keep pace with the state champ.