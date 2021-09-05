CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Seager, supporting cast defeat Diamondbacks 8-5, nab Wild Card foe in process

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Mariners and Diamondbacks even stepped on the field, tonight was filled with opportunity for Seattle’s taking. With the A’s and Yankees both losing (the Yanks losing to the Orioles, no less!), a win tonight meant the M’s could catch Oakland and at worst keep pace with the Red Sox, who would win in walk-off fashion over Cleveland. Last night’s nail-biter was nice, but any time you’re in a playoff hunt and you win when your direct competitors also pull it out, it feels pretty bittersweet. Blowing a chance to gain some ground? Even worse! Thankfully, Humberto Castellanos came out of the gate looking as hittable as any opposing starter I’ve seen this year, surrendering back-to-back singles to J.

MLBtucsonpost.com

Kyle Seager leads 11th-inning outburst as Mariners sweep Diamondbacks

Kyle Seager's two-run double broke a tie in the top of the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners went on to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 in an interleague game Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. Pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run double later in the inning as the Mariners won their...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 7 - Home Cookin

There’s something to be said about coming back to the place you grew up. A flood of memories, friends, and family. Christian Walker has struggled this year, to put it lightly. Inasmuch, the team has slowly given away his guaranteed at-bats. And who can blame them? His power has been sapped this season, coming into today’s game he has only 24 extra-base hits on the season, and a homerless July has turned the career power threat into a defense-first middle infielder. But Walker is hoping a return to Pennsylvania, and Mom’s home cooking, can give a shimmer of hope in an otherwise awful season.
MLBUSA Today

Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past Diamondbacks 8-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Seager's 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. In...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres hold off Diamondbacks, gain on Reds in wild-card chase

PHOENIX — Chris Paddack picked up where he left off a month earlier, and the Padres did not get no-hit by Tyler Gilbert. Those were two positive developments for the slumping Padres, who held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Monday night at Chase Field despite a bullpen that continued to leak runs. The most significant development was the victory moved the Padres to within a half-game ...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Table Setter: Kyle Seager is cementing his M’s legend status

Kyle Seager has played for the Seattle Mariners for 11 years. He’s been an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. He’s been a perennial thorn in the side of American League West rivals, particularly the Texas Rangers. And he’s been a part of a few good teams that fell just short of ending the Mariners’ long playoff drought.
MLBNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rangers Beat Diamondbacks 8-5 for 4th Win in a Row

Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Wednesday to match a season-high with their fourth straight win. Last-place Texas matched a run from June 25-29, with both streaks coming on the road, where the Rangers are 20-51. Arizona...
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Bogaerts' exit signals unofficial end of Red Sox' season

If a worst-case scenario lurked within the COVID outbreak that is not just ravaging but now officially routing the Red Sox, it went like this: Imagine if Xander Bogaerts failed a test mid-game. Ponder that hypothetical no longer, because Tuesday night in Tropicana Field, just minutes after drilling an RBI...
MLBhngn.com

Throw of the Year: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Wins Against His Former Team

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBcbslocal.com

Alex Verdugo Loses Ball In Sun, Costing Red Sox Four Runs Against Rays

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox appeared to be on their way to a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Rays early in Monday’s game at Fenway Park. But with a series of unfortunate errors in the span of about a minute, Boston’s big 7-1 lead over the Rays turned into just a two-run cushion.
MLBSeattle Times

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation, the one...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 9/10: Aaron Boone lashes out over losing streak, Nestor Cortes claims ‘we want to win games’

Another day and another loss for the New York Yankees, who are swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays with the series ending on Thursday. By a score of 6-4, starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. gave his best effort, lasting 6.0 innings, giving up just two earned runs during that time span. The Yankees relief pitching was inadequate, as they allowed four runs, including two in the ninth-inning from Andrew Heaney, who has elevated his ERA to 5.86.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Bobby Dalbec has gone from massive liability to major asset

Bobby Dalbec is becoming a must-play guy in the Red Sox lineup. If you asked me back at the All-Star break if I thought Bobby Dalbec would still be with the Red Sox I would’ve told you absolutely not. Boston’s power-hitting rookie had been a massive liability in the lineup for much of the first half of 2021 but since the Trade Deadline has passed he’s been an absolute monster for Alex Cora’s side.

