Why Mark Greene Was the Best Character on E.R.

There’s no doubt that there would be plenty of arguments as to why Kara Thrace would be a better character than many on Battlestar Galactica, but the fact that she’s being listed a the worst is simple, she’s a loose cannon. Some would say that’s one of her strengths, that she’s the maverick that is needed because she’s so good at what she does and isn’t bound to respect everything and everyone around her just because they say she should. The problem with this is that Kara has proven to be self-destructive in the past and has allowed too many things in her life to get to her and compromise her career and the safety of those around her. This isn’t what a leader is made out of and as far as the character goes, she’s the worst because she’s in a position that could get a lot of people hurt if she would have been allowed to simply do what she wanted to all the time. Admitting that life hadn’t always been fair to her was all well and good, but life wasn’t fair to a lot of the characters in this show.